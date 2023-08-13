StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.76.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
See Also
