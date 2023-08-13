StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

