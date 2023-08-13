StockNews.com Downgrades Southern (NYSE:SO) to Sell

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

NYSE SO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

