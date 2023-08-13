StockNews.com Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

