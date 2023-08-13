Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 369,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.58.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
