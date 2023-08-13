Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.26 or 1.00038228 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00031336 USD and is down -13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

