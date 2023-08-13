Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 250.87%.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.26 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

