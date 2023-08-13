Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 250.87% and a negative return on equity of 65.07%.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 1,148,615 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,860,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 1,071,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 984,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 505,656 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.