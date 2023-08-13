Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 532,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 751.6 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

SZKMF remained flat at $36.62 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.