Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 532,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 751.6 days.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
SZKMF remained flat at $36.62 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $39.79.
About Suzuki Motor
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.