Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 444,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 313.8 days.

SWDCF remained flat at C$3.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.11. Swedencare AB has a 12-month low of C$2.44 and a 12-month high of C$10.75.

Separately, Handelsbanken lowered Swedencare AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells animal healthcare products for cats, dogs, and horses in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for the pets wellbeing under the Camon name; animal nutritional supplements, treats, and grooming products under the Healthy Breeds name; pet supplements and topical products for various therapeutic areas, such as orthopedics, behavior, dermatology, odontostomatology, algology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, and ophthalmology under the Innovet name; and support and solutions for the veterinary community under the Stratford Animal Health name.

