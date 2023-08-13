Synthetix 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.74 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $674.19 million and $22.74 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00008542 BTC on major exchanges.

About Synthetix

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 322,530,361 coins and its circulating supply is 268,637,154 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

