Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %
SYPR stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.