Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

SYPR stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

