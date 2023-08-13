Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 368,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taisei Stock Up 2.0 %

TISCF traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. Taisei has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

