Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 368,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taisei Stock Up 2.0 %
TISCF traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. Taisei has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $33.08.
About Taisei
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taisei
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.