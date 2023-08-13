Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Posts Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

Tapinator Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Tapinator has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc engages in the development and publishing of mobile games. It operates through the Mobile Applications segment. The company was founded by Ilya Nikolayev and Andrew P. Merkatz in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

