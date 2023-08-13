TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.39

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $7.45. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 659 shares trading hands.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 million, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAT Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Stories

