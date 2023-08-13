TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.39

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $7.45. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 659 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 million, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.87%.
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
