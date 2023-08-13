TD Securities Cuts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target to C$12.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $10.01.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
