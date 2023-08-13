TD Securities Cuts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target to C$12.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

See Also

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

