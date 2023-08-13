TD Securities Cuts Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.91.

HL opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.04. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

