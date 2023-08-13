TD Securities Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FTT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.50.

FTT opened at C$43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

