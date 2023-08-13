Teleflex Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.23. 237,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,729. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.14 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 95.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.92.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

