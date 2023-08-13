Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 76.5% in July

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,400 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 1,144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,554.2 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TEFOF remained flat at $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

