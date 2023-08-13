Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Down 3.9 %

TLPFY stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $163.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.67.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

