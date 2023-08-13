Telsey Advisory Group Boosts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $23.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Shares of EWCZ opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $23.52.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 40.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
