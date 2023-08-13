Telsey Advisory Group Boosts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $23.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZFree Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 40.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Swiss National Bank increased its position in European Wax Center by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in European Wax Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in European Wax Center by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

