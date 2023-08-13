Terra Classic Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $453.70 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001040 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,990,138,462 coins and its circulating supply is 5,816,075,684,009 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

