Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $452.80 million and $13.26 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001921 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,961,234,211 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,740,461,515 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

