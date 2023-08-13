Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $12,533.79 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

