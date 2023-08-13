TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 10th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TVK opened at C$35.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.27. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$22.27 and a 52 week high of C$39.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$635.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.86 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

