Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Prospect Hill Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Prospect Hill Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 14.2% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.65. The stock had a trading volume of 99,038,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,516,184. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

