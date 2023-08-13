Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.20. 5,454,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,518. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.