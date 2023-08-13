Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Trimmed by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

TXRH opened at $108.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.45.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

