TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Up 33.4% in July

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 264,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TH International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TH International during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TH International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in TH International by 24.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in TH International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

TH International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THCH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 171,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. TH International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

About TH International

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

