The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of AES worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,291. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AES

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.