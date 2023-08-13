The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Down 2.4 %
BDVSY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 2,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.