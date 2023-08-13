The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Down 2.4 %

BDVSY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 2,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments.

