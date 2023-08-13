The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.72. 2,652,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average is $211.00. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

