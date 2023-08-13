The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.