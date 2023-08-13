The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,057.64

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,057.64 ($13.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,078.20 ($13.78). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,067.50 ($13.64), with a volume of 33,705 shares trading hands.
The Brunner Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £455.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13,343.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,057.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,060.66.
The Brunner Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 5.55 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26,250.00%.
Insider Activity at The Brunner Investment Trust
About The Brunner Investment Trust
The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
