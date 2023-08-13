The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

