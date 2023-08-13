The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on August 29th

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

