The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.51. 947,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,787. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

