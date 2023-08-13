The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Reduced by Motco

Motco cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Clorox were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $160.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

