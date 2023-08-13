The Debt Box (DEBT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00012273 BTC on exchanges. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $61,191.33 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

