The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.89. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $119.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Eastern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.