The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EL traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,045. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.59 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

