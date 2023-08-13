The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $64.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE BXP opened at $68.12 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.