The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 172.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.13. 3,562,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

