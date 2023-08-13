The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.