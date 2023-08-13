The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 26,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,998,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,986. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

