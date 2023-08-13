Theta Fuel Price Down 3.3% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $247.80 million and $1.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,242,822,164 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

