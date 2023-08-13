Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0398 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $248.76 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,243,114,294 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

