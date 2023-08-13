THORChain (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $267.42 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $267.42 million and approximately $165.65 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00004672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,077,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,774,699 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

