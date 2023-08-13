Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,197 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.68. 6,831,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,321,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

