Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 141,688 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,688 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,958. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

